Tired lorry drivers 'putting road users at risk'

Video

Interfering with the tachograph system in lorries means drivers can work longer hours than is lawful.

Tampering or disabling the system can also mean the automatic braking system, speedometer and suspension are affected.

Andy Scott, from the Drivers and Vehicle Standards Agency, says "the last thing you want is brakes or suspension failing on a 40-tonne truck. From a road safety point of view it would just be an absolute disaster."

This clip is taken from 5 live Investigates: Tachographs, broadcast on Sunday 24 September 2017.