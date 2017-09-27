Video

A student caught up in the Westminster terror attack has told the BBC's Asian Network she was inappropriately interrogated by counter-terrorism officers after the incident.

Miriam Walker-Khan, 23, who is currently on a BBC training scheme, was at Portcullis House on a university trip when the attack took place in March.

After witnessing the fallout of the attack and being locked down in the building for several hours, the journalism graduate, whose father is Muslim, provided police with a statement.