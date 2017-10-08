May could 'open debate' on her successor

Video

Lord Heseltine says it would be "very dangerous" for Theresa May to carry out a cabinet reshuffle because it could "open up the debate" on who her successor could be.

The former deputy prime minister was commenting on rumours the prime minister is planning to rejig her top team following accusations of disloyalty against Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.

Speaking to BBC News, he also said the Conservative Party needed to focus on the younger generation of voters.

But Lord Heseltine admitted that Brexit would still be the topic on all party members' lips.