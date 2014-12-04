Buggy smashed by freight train

Video

CCTV footage of a pushchair being sucked across a station platform by a freight train's slipstream has been published as a stark warning to parents and carers.

The clip, released by the Rail Safety and Standards Board, was recorded at Nuneaton Station in July. There was no child in the buggy at the time. The RSSB is urging pram and pushchair users to take extra care on station platforms, keeping a tight hold and applying the brakes if possible.