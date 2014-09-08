Video

The Duchess of Cambridge has made her first public appearance since it was announced she was pregnant with her third chid.

She attended an event at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the contribution of those working in mental health around the UK.

"The Duchess' condition is improving but she's still suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum [severe morning sickness]," a royal aide told the Press Association.

She is not thought to be resuming her full royal schedule.