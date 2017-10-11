Video

Model and actress Zoe Brock has claimed she was a victim of sexual harassment by Harvey Weinstein.

Ms Brock says that in 1997 she was brought back to a hotel under false pretences.

She recalled what happened that night on the Today programme.

Harvey Weinstein's spokeswoman Sallie Hofmeister issued this statement: "With respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual. Mr Weinstein has begun counselling, has listened to the community and is pursuing a better path."