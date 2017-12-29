Model speaks out about 'racist' Dove ad
'Racist' Dove ad: Model Lola Ogunyemi speaks out

Beauty company Dove apologised after releasing a series of "racist" images that appeared to show a black woman turning white after using their soap.

The Facebook advertising campaign used a series of three images, apparently showing a black woman peeling off her T-shirt to reveal a white woman underneath her skin.

The featured model Lola Ogunyemi explains why she thinks the ad was taken out of context.

Originally broadcast 11 October 2017.

  • 29 Dec 2017
  • From the section UK
