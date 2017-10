Video

An auction for survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire has raised £1.9m at Sotheby’s in London.

The total selling price of the 31 lots – all donated by artists including Antony Gormley and Tracey Emin – was about twice the estimate.

Sotheby’s says the proceeds will be distributed to Grenfell families by North Kensington-based charity the Rugby Portobello Trust.