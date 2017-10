Video

Fancy a trip down memory lane? Well 91-year-old Tom Karen - one of Britain's greatest living designers - can take you.

Karen is famed for his designs which include the Raleigh Chopper bike and The Bond Bug.

And now he's being celebrated in a new exhibition opening in The Jewish Museum, showcasing British design in the 20th Century.

You can listen to the Today programme weekdays 6am-9am and Saturdays 7am-9am