Why John Humphrys won't become a politician

Share this with
Copy this linkRead more about sharing
Share this with
Copy this linkRead more about sharing
Share this with
Copy this linkRead more about sharing
Share this with
Copy this linkRead more about sharing
Share this with
Copy this linkRead more about sharing
Share this with
Copy this linkRead more about sharing
Time to take a peek into our presenter's lives...
In a special for Today's 60th birthday John Humphrys and Sarah Montague delve into their deepest, darkest wants... and the answers might surprise you.
Share this with
Copy this linkRead more about sharing