Video

Meet Steve Ludwin. He is 51 and for the past 30 years he has been injecting himself with snake venom.

He told the Today programme it hurt - a lot - at the beginning, but now his body is almost immune and he is donating his blood to science.

He is a living specimen in a new exhibition at the Natural History Museum called Venom: Killer and Cure.

Videojournalist: Claudia Headon