Robert Pattinson on acting, fame and his new film Good Time
Robert Pattinson got the break of a lifetime playing the lead in the successful Twilight films.
More recently, he has turned his back on blockbuster films in favour of smaller productions. A case in point is his new release, Good Time, a crime drama directed by the young brothers Josh and Ben Safdie.
Robert Pattinson tells Newsnight's Stephen Smith how he went undercover in New York to shoot the film.
08 Nov 2017
- From the section Entertainment & Arts