Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who is serving a jail sentence in Iran, says he hopes to meet the foreign secretary as soon as possible, to ask him to do more to help her.

Boris Johnson has apologised for causing any anxiety by mistakenly telling MPs Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been training journalists when she was arrested in Tehran - she had been visiting family with her daughter.