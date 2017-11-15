Bomb victim’s brother on abuse from right-wing extremists
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Bomb victim’s brother on abuse from right-wing extremists

The brother of Martyn Hett, who was killed in the Manchester Arena bombing, has told BBC 5 live he’s received abuse from right-wing extremists.

Dan Hett is now speaking to students about extremism, in response to broadcaster Katie Hopkins, who said she was planning a speaking tour of British schools.

He invited BBC 5 live to his first talk at a college in Cheshire, and told Emma Barnett about the abuse he’s received from online trolls.

  • 15 Nov 2017
  • From the section UK
Go to next video: Play celebrates Manchester bomb victim