Video

The brother of Martyn Hett, who was killed in the Manchester Arena bombing, has told BBC 5 live he’s received abuse from right-wing extremists.

Dan Hett is now speaking to students about extremism, in response to broadcaster Katie Hopkins, who said she was planning a speaking tour of British schools.

He invited BBC 5 live to his first talk at a college in Cheshire, and told Emma Barnett about the abuse he’s received from online trolls.