PC Shaun Cartwright pays tribute to PC Keith Palmer
A friend and colleague of PC Keith Palmer has paid tribute to the officer, who was killed outside the Houses of Parliament in the Westminster terror attack in March.
Speaking to 5 live Breakfast, PC Shaun Cartwright described PC Palmer as “hard-working and courageous” and a man who would “always do the right thing”.
PC Cartwright said: “He loved his job and he loved serving his country. He was proud to work for Queen and country and serve the public.
“I miss him a great deal, he was a very good friend.”
PC Cartwright spoke to 5 live on #BlueLightDay, its day of special coverage celebrating the work of the emergency services.
17 Nov 2017
