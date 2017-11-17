Video

A friend and colleague of PC Keith Palmer has paid tribute to the officer, who was killed outside the Houses of Parliament in the Westminster terror attack in March.

Speaking to 5 live Breakfast, PC Shaun Cartwright described PC Palmer as “hard-working and courageous” and a man who would “always do the right thing”.

PC Cartwright said: “He loved his job and he loved serving his country. He was proud to work for Queen and country and serve the public.

“I miss him a great deal, he was a very good friend.”

PC Cartwright spoke to 5 live on #BlueLightDay, its day of special coverage celebrating the work of the emergency services.