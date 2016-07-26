Climbing Ben Nevis 'saved my life'

Why Andy Cole climbed Ben Nevis every day for a month
A man who climbed the UK's highest mountain every day for a month has told 5 live Breakfast how it helped improve his mental health.
Andy Cole decided to climb Ben Nevis after his doctor, who was treating Andy for depression, told him to do more outdoor activity.
The forklift driver said: "The natural endorphins started to release, the medication intake was lowered - I've gained so much out of the natural outdoors."
19 Nov 2017
