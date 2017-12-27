Video

Deputy leader of Kensington & Chelsea Borough Council Kim Taylor-Smith told the World at One the team that looks after Grenfell residents' properties will be "dismantled" once its obligations are fulfilled.

The council will transfer over management of the properties to each individual resident, dependent on what they want to manage.

This comes after Kensington & Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (TMO) that managed Grenfell Tower announced it will hand over responsibility for thousands of properties to the council by the end of January.