Secondary school children 'chasing likes'

Video

Anne Longfield, the children's commissioner for England, says there is a "real change" in the way children use social media when they move from primary to secondary school.

She told BBC News that going into year seven is already a "time of huge pressure" for pupils.

She said social media is usually "fun and family-orientated" for children aged nine and 10 - but has a "real impact on their self-identity" by the time they get to secondary school.