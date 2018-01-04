Worboys victim distressed, says solicitor

Video

One of the victims of 'black-cab rapist' John Worboys is absolutely horrified at news of his release, her solicitor has said.

Harriet Wistrich, who represented two victims, told the BBC that the client she had spoken to was "really, really distressed".

John Worboys, who will be released this month under supervision, is believed to have carried out more than 100 rapes and sexual assaults on women in London between 2002 and 2008.