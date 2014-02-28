Worboys: Parole chief sorry victims not told

Video

The chair of the Parole Board, Professor Nick Hardwick, has apologised "unreservedly" that Worboys' victims weren't told of his release.

John Worboys is believed to have carried out more than 100 rapes and sexual assaults on women in London. Worboys gave his victims drug-laced champagne before attacking them in the back of his black-cab.

In 2009, he was convicted at Croydon Crown Court of 19 offences and ordered to serve at least eight years in jail.

