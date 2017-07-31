Video

The BBC's China editor Carrie Gracie has resigned from her post, citing pay inequality with male colleagues.

In an open letter, Ms Gracie - who has been at the BBC for more than 30 years - accused the corporation of having a "secretive and illegal pay culture".

On the Today programme Ms Gracie said it was the "scale of feeling" that moved her most and the support she has received "speaks for the depth and hunger for equal pay".