Frostrup: Gender pay gap 'barely improved'

Mariella Frostrup says gender pay situation hasn't improved
The BBC's China editor Carrie Gracie has resigned from her post, citing pay inequality with male colleagues.
In an open letter, Ms Gracie - who has been at the BBC for more than 30 years - accused the corporation of having a "secretive and illegal pay culture".
Journalist Mariella Frostrup, a member of the #BBCWomen group of 130 broadcasters and producers campaigning for gender equality within the corporation, told the Today programme that in her working life the situation "hasn't barely improved."
08 Jan 2018
