Frostrup: Gender pay gap 'barely improved'

The BBC's China editor Carrie Gracie has resigned from her post, citing pay inequality with male colleagues.

In an open letter, Ms Gracie - who has been at the BBC for more than 30 years - accused the corporation of having a "secretive and illegal pay culture".

Journalist Mariella Frostrup, a member of the #BBCWomen group of 130 broadcasters and producers campaigning for gender equality within the corporation, told the Today programme that in her working life the situation "hasn't barely improved."