Army is 'reaching out to whole of society'
The Army is launching a £1.6m advertising campaign to demonstrate it can "emotionally and physically" support recruits from all backgrounds.

The radio, TV and online adverts seek to address concerns potential soldiers might have about issues, including religion or sexuality.

Head of the Army Nick Carter told the Today programme the campaign is about reaching out to the wider community and trying to attract a different kind of recruit.

  • 10 Jan 2018
  • From the section UK
