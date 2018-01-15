Poppi's mother living 'a nightmare'

Video

Toddler Poppi Worthington's mother has called for the CPS to re-examine her daughter's case, after a coroner ruled she was sexually assaulted by her father before she died.

Coroner David Roberts said Paul Worthington assaulted his daughter in his bed, laid a cover over her and went to sleep, causing asphyxia.

Lawyers acting for Mr Worthington said he was "considering his options".

During the three-week inquest at Kendal Coroner's Court, Poppi's father declined to answer 252 questions relating to the circumstances surrounding her death on 12 December 2012.

Solicitor Fiona McGhie said Poppi's mother is now "closer to the truth, however devastating".