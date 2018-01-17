Video
How a specialist helped a two-year-old witness to give evidence
Scores of children and vulnerable people are being denied support to access justice in England and Wales due to a shortage of specialists, the victims' commissioner has warned.
Last year a two-year-old girl became the youngest person to give evidence in a UK criminal case, made possible by a team of experts known as "registered intermediaries".
Nicola Lewis, who works as an intermediary in London, explains how the specialist helped the child to give evidence.
