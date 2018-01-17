Video

The owner of a cleaning firm has withdrawn a cleaner they had working full-time at a local prison and fears they will not get paid for the last two months of work.

Shaun Weeks, who runs Paragon Services told 5 live Breakfast: "We're just still waiting to hear from them what's happening next before we send her back in again.

"Until we see something in black and white saying that, 'Yes, you will get paid on these set terms,' then we will consider sending our cleaner back in again."

This clip is from 5 live Breakfast on Wednesday 17 January.