Was it sexual "assault" or just a bad date?

What's the difference between an unwanted sexual advance and sexual assault or rape? The question arises after a website in the United States publishing an unidentified woman's vivid account of comedian Aziz Ansari's sexual advances while the two were on a date.

The case has exposed some differences within the #MeToo movement, with some feminists dismissing the incident as a bad date that should have remained private, and others saying it opens up the debate about normalizing aggressive behaviour towards women.

Could these differences be put down to a generational divide? Radio 4's World at One hears from a group of women in their 20's and an older woman.