Footage 'shows Finsbury Park accused in pub'
Jurors have been shown footage said by prosecutors to show a man accused of driving a van into a crowd outside Finsbury Park mosque in a pub two days before the attack.

The footage allegedly shows Darren Osborne writing at a table at the Hollybush Pub in Pentwyn, near Cardiff, - the prosecution say he was writing a letter to Parliament.

Mr Osborne, 48, from Cardiff, denies murder and attempted murder.

  • 23 Jan 2018
  • From the section UK