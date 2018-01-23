Footage 'shows Finsbury Park accused in pub'

Video

Jurors have been shown footage said by prosecutors to show a man accused of driving a van into a crowd outside Finsbury Park mosque in a pub two days before the attack.

The footage allegedly shows Darren Osborne writing at a table at the Hollybush Pub in Pentwyn, near Cardiff, - the prosecution say he was writing a letter to Parliament.

Mr Osborne, 48, from Cardiff, denies murder and attempted murder.