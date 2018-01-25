Carer filmed slapping dementia patient
Video

A carer has been caught on camera slapping and shouting at an elderly dementia patient.

It happened as Sabina Marsden, 78, was being looked after in her home in Kettering, Northamptonshire, on 13 June 2017.

The woman was sacked by her employer and given a police caution.

