'It felt like we were escorts'

'Anna' is one of the 150 women who worked at the scandal-hit Presidents Club gala event in London.

The Presidents Club said it was closing and would no longer hold events after an undercover reporter for the Financial Times revealed hostesses were subject to groping and lewd comments at the dinner.

Anna is not her real name, and we have disguised her and her mum's identity as she said she feared consequences.

She spoke to BBC Newsnight about her experiences.

The Metropolitan Police say they previously received a third party allegation of sexual assault against a woman. They said she did not want to proceed with the allegation and that as a result the investigation ended.