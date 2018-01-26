Video

Footballer Jermain Defoe says he and Bradley Lowery had an "instant connection" when they met.

Bradley was just six when he died of the childhood cancer neuroblastoma.

The Bradley Lowery foundation officially launches next month. It aims to support families who need to raise money to pay for medical treatment and equipment that is not available on the NHS.

Defoe and Bradley's mother Gemma Lowery spoke to the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme.

