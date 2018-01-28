'We'd buy 8,000 properties for homeless'
Corbyn on Marr: 'We'd buy 8,000 properties for homeless'

Jeremy Corbyn says his government would buy 8,000 homes and help councils seize deliberately-vacant properties.

  • 28 Jan 2018
  • From the section UK
