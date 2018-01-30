Prince William and Kate's hockey shoot-out

Media player
Prince William and Kate's bandy hockey penalty shoot-out
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge go head-to-head while learning about bandy hockey in Stockholm as part of a two-day visit to Sweden.
30 Jan 2018
