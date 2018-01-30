Royal penalty shoot-out
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Royal penalty shoot-out 🏒

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge went head-to-head in a bandy hockey game in Stockholm.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 30 Jan 2018
  • From the section UK