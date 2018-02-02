King of Norway quotes Love Actually

Video

King Harald V of Norway quoted from the film Love Actually during his speech at a gala to honour the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

After addressing the guests at the Royal Palace, King Harald said: "The Queen and I are delighted to welcome you on your first visit to Norway.

"In comparing Norway with the United Kingdom, I'm tempted to quote a line from the film Love Actually: 'We may be a small country, but we're a great one too.'"

He also described the royal couple as "family".