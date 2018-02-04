'We can't lose world-beating ships'

Video

Cutting the number of Royal Marines and the ships they use to carry out beach landings would significantly undermine UK security, MPs have warned.

A Commons Defence Select Committee said government considerations to axe up to 2,000 marines and the Royal Navy's two specialist landing ships would be "militarily illiterate".

"We're not talking about storming the beaches," committee chairman Julian Lewis said, but "about inserting a significant force and heavy equipment", which can only be done through such ships.

"If we lose that world-beating capability, it's hard to see how it will ever be restored," the MP added.

The MoD said "protecting the UK will always be our priority".