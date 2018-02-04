UK Weather: Rain, sleet, hail and snow
Video

The BBC's Nick Miller looks ahead to the cold week to come

A weather system coming in from the Atlantic could bring 1-2 cm of snow going into Tuesday morning.

Northern Ireland and Scotland can expect rain, sleet, hail and some snow while a keen cold wind will blow in to East Anglia.

Here is the BBC's Nick Miller with the full forecast.

