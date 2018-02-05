The truth about force feeding

Video

After years of peaceful campaigning resulted in little change, Suffragettes moved on to direct action. Women chained themselves to railings, smashed windows and committed arson.

Prisons became full of Suffragettes who continued their acts of civil disobedience behind bars by refusing to eat. These hunger strikers were met with a brutal regime of force feeding which left many with chronic injuries.

Here, Suffragettes describe the process in their own words.