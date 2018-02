Video

Conservative MP and Remain campaigner Anna Soubry has called on Theresa May to "sling out" what she called hard Brexiteers in the party.

In an interview for the BBC's Newsnight programme, the former business minister said the government's frontbench was "in hock" to 35 ideological Leave supporters.

She said she would not stay in a party taken over by people like Jacob Rees-Mogg and Boris Johnson.