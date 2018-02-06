BBC weather TV forecast from June 1959

Media player
Earliest surviving BBC weather forecast, from June 1959
The earliest surviving televised BBC weather television forecast is from 10 June 1959.
Newsreader Henry Gray presented a short segment on Scotland's forecast.
The live broadcast would have followed the national weather forecast.
06 Feb 2018
