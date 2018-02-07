Video

The first stage of a legal challenge against the Parole Board's decision to release the serial sex attacker John Worboys begins today.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, and two victims of Worboys are asking for a judicial review.

'Fiona', one of his victims, was not one of the cases on which Worboys was prosecuted and convicted but she has been recognised by police as a victim of rape. She told the Today programme the police told her she wasn't 'believable'.