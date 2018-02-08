Video
Freemason: Our handshake is not secret
The head of the Freemasons in England and Wales has said the handshake used by members during ceremonies is "not secret".
But Dr David Staples from the United Grand Lodge of England declined an opportunity to show it to viewers of BBC Breakfast, saying he had "promised" not to.
The historic society has placed full-page advertisements in several national newspapers calling for an end to the "discrimination" against their members.
