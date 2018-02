Video

Bethany Haines has spoken to BBC Scotland about the capture of British jihadi fighters Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh, who were believed to be part of a cell that killed her father.

David Haines was beheaded by the so-called "Beatles" cell of four British militants in 2014.

The other two members of the group include the late Mohammed Emwazi and Aine Davis, who was jailed in Turkey last year.