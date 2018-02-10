The toughest park run in the UK
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Does Millom have the toughest park run in the UK?

Jordan Dunbar has crunched the numbers and braved extreme conditions to find out where the toughest park run in the UK is.

To find out more about how they worked it out, listen to this BBC Radio 4 More or Less podcast: http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b09qhw6t

  • 10 Feb 2018
  • From the section UK
Go to next video: Grainger's tips for how to parkrun