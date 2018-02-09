How much beach litter can you collect in 90 minutes?
Rossall Beach Community Group in Cleveleys meet each month to clear their local beach of man-made rubbish.

Here's what they found.

The clip is originally from 5 live Breakfast on Monday 5th February 2018.

