Fire tests show dangers of paraffin-based skin creams

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has done tests on six pieces of identical material, some of which are contaminated with emollient creams containing varying levels of paraffin.

Last year, 5 live Investigates discovered there had been 37 deaths linked to paraffin-based creams since 2010. Since then, there have been a further eight fatal fires.

Fire Investigation Officer Jamie Lister says people "need to be aware of the dangers of soiled clothing with the paraffin-based skin products and using a naked flame around any contaminated clothing".

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency says: "Patient safety is our highest priority and we have been conducting a review of paraffin-based skin cream and will be seeking expert advice on this issue".

This clip is taken from 5 live investigates on Sunday 11 February 2018.