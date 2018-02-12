Harry and Meghan's wedding
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Harry and Meghan's wedding

Kensington Palace have told us a little bit more about the 19 May.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 12 Feb 2018
  • From the section UK