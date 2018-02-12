Charities regulator on Oxfam scandal

Video

Senior officials at Oxfam will meet the International Development Secretary, Penny Mordaunt, today and urge her not to cut off Government funding.

Ms Mordaunt has threatened to withhold the £32m a year unless the charity shows what she calls "moral leadership", following the revelation that aid workers used prostitutes in Haiti.

The director of investigations at the Charity Commission, Michelle Russell, told the Today programme that if the regulator had known the full details of what had happened at the time, it would have "dealt with things differently".