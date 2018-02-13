Will.i.am on sexism: ‘Humanity has issues’
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Will.i.am on sexism: ‘Humanity has issues’

Will.i.am says sexism and inappropriate behaviour runs throughout the entertainment industry.

Watch the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme on weekdays between 09:00 and 11:00 on BBC Two and the BBC News Channel.

  • 13 Feb 2018
  • From the section UK