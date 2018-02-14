Why I've decided to come out at 91
‘I’m enjoying becoming a gay icon at 91’

Former civil servant Barbara Hosking explains why she chose to come out as gay in her 90s.

Ms Hosking worked for two prime ministers during a long career in government.

Speaking BBC Radio 5 live’s Emma Barnett, she said she was enjoying her new status as a potential “gay icon”.

